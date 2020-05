ST. LOUIS- At least two people are hurt after an early morning crash in north St. Louis.

Three cars collided along westbound Interstate 70 and Goodfellood around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. We are told two individuals were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The highway was closed for about 30 minutes while police investigated. No word on what led up to the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.