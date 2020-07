ST. LOUIS – Three people waiting in line to go into Big Daddy’s on The Landing were shot.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was hit in the leg and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder. They were standing on the side of Big Daddy’s “when an unknown person yelled and shots started being fired.

A third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks.

All three victims were listed in stable condition.