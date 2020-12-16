ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured in a shooting while driving on I-70 Tuesday at 2:50 p.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman with a graze wound to her head and a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. At the hospital, the woman was listed in stable condition and the man was listed in critical/stable condition. They told police they were shot at while driving on I-70 eastbound at Carrie.

A third victim was found later in the investigation with injuries to his face from broken glass. He told police he was driving west on I-70 “when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his face.” He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.