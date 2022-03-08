Three Joplin Police officers, suspect shot Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Three Joplin Police officers and a suspect have been hospitalized after a gunfight that started at a Joplin clothing store parking lot and then move around the city.

KSN TV reports that it started Tuesday in the parking lot of The Buckle, a clothing store on Geneva Avenue, when officers were fired upon by a suspect. Authorities and the suspect exchanged gunfire at two other addresses, ending at a location on Laura Lane.

There is no word on the condition of the officers or the suspect.

KSN reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol has assumed the investigation and will brief reporters Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Senator Bill White asked the chamber to pause for a moment of silence after hearing news of the incident, which took place in his district.