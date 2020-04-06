Breaking News
Three killed in crash on I-70 in Wentzville

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon following a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

The accident occurred on I-70 at I-64, just west of Highway A. A vehicle flipped over multiple times, slammed into the median, and caught fire.

Traffic was diverted to Highway A for investigators and first responders.

One person was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police in Troy, Missouri confirmed they were involved in a pursuit with the vehicle prior to the crash.

