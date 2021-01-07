Several Kirkwood Schools hit with racist graffiti,vandalism

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood High School, along with Nipher Middle and North Kirkwood Middle School were hit by vandals overnight who tagged parts of the school with racist and derogatory graffiti.

On Wednesday night someone left lewd messages, including racial statements spray-painted on a portion of the school’s wall and windows.

According to a letter from Principal Dr. Michael Havener, several students did see the vandalism. However, the areas vandalized were cleaned up during the evening by the school district’s maintenance staff.

Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. David Ulrich said he is saddened and disappointed by the acts of vandalism and staff members, the District administration, and the Board of Education strongly condemn racism, hate speech, and acts of vandalism.

The Kirkwood police department is investigating.

Police say, at this time the City has no reason to believe that these instances are in any way related to the events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol yesterday@FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/lvf5rM5wpn — Aprylete Russell (@arusselltv) January 7, 2021