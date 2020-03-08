Three males shot in North County, police searching for suspect

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police report a triple shooting at the intersection of El Sabado Drive and Prima Vera Terrace. Police responded to the call a little before 7 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital.
An additional victim got himself to a local hospital for treatment and investigators later contacted him there.
The victims are all male, approximately 14, 15, and 16 years of age. Each suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Police say the victims were walking together on San Remo Drive when a suspect approached them. The suspect displayed a gun and the victims began to flee. The suspect opened fire and struck the victims as they were fleeing.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.