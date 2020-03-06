Three men charged with illegal firearm sales tied to December 2019 pawnshop raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Three pawnshop workers in Overland are facing federal firearms charges.

Federal investigators spent hours raiding Piazza Jewelry and Pawn back in December 2019. They filled a U-Haul truck with collected evidence.

Thirty-one-year-old Carlos Jones, 36-year-old Robert Thornton, and 44-year-old Steve Johnson have been charged with unlawful transfer of firearms to a convicted felon and making false statements on records.

According to ATF agents, a large number of firearms sold by the pawnshop were used in violent crimes in the St. Louis area.