Three men were shot at overnight on Gravois Avenue

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy and two others were shot at Saturday at 12:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gravois Avenue.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old man was there too. He had a graze wound. All three were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The victims told police they were walking in an alley when the suspect, a black man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask, started shooting at them.

The investigation is ongoing.