Three Missouri companies make list of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for

ST. LOUIS– Fortune Magazine released its list of 100 Best Companies to Work For and several Missouri companies made the list.

Edward Jones – 20: Its headquarters are in St. Louis. According to Fortune Magazine, brokerages like Edward Jones fared better than many companies during the pandemic. It was able to pay employees back for wages lost when it had frozen pay increases earlier in the year. It also provided enhanced childcare support as well as mental health and wellness services during the pandemic. Edward Jones has also made the list previously.

Veterans United Home Loans – 33: The Columbia, Mo. headquartered company has a corporate office in St. Louis and is actively looking to fill jobs. Veterans United Home Loans is the nation’s largest VA purchase lender. It has been on the list for the sixth consecutive year.

World Wide Technology- 73: Fortune Magazine says 93% of WWT employees say its a great place to work compared to 59% at a typical U.S.based company. WWT has made the list for the past 10 years. The internet technology company offered employees up to six weeks of additional paid time off due to COVID-19.

The Great Place to Work® list was compiled after surveying over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. You can find the entire list of 100 Best Companies to Work For here.