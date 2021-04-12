Three Missouri companies make list of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Fortune Magazine released its list of 100 Best Companies to Work For and several Missouri companies made the list.

Edward Jones – 20: Its headquarters are in St. Louis. According to Fortune Magazine, brokerages like Edward Jones fared better than many companies during the pandemic. It was able to pay employees back for wages lost when it had frozen pay increases earlier in the year. It also provided enhanced childcare support as well as mental health and wellness services during the pandemic. Edward Jones has also made the list previously.

Veterans United Home Loans – 33: The Columbia, Mo. headquartered company has a corporate office in St. Louis and is actively looking to fill jobs. Veterans United Home Loans is the nation’s largest VA purchase lender. It has been on the list for the sixth consecutive year.

World Wide Technology- 73: Fortune Magazine says 93% of WWT employees say its a great place to work compared to 59% at a typical U.S.based company. WWT has made the list for the past 10 years. The internet technology company offered employees up to six weeks of additional paid time off due to COVID-19.

The Great Place to Work® list was compiled after surveying over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. You can find the entire list of 100 Best Companies to Work For here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News