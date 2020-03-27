Three more positive coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson County

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department says that they have been notified of three new positive coronavirus cases. There are now 16 cases reported in the county.

The new cases are a man in his 20s and two women in their 50s and 60s. The man and one of the women got the virus through personal contact. The other case is under investigation.

Contacts of the new cases are being contacted by Jefferson County Health Department representatives individually. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251