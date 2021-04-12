Three new mountain biking trails coming to a St. Charles County park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFIANCE, Mo. – One St. Charles County Park is getting three new downhill-only mountain biking trails. Construction has started in Matson Hill Park. Staff and volunteers from Gateway Off-Road Cyclists and GORC Gravity are working on the new trails.

Park officials warn that the trails should not be used yet. They are still under construction and should not be ridden until they are complete.

More volunteers are needed to work on the new trails. The next work day is Saturday, April 17 at Matson Hill Park from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Lunch will be provided after the project is complete. Register here or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.

If you are interested in assisting with the building of these new progressive trails, contact Greg Ott at gott@sccmo.org.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News