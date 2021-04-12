Three new mountain biking trails coming to a St. Charles County park

DEFIANCE, Mo. – One St. Charles County Park is getting three new downhill-only mountain biking trails. Construction has started in Matson Hill Park. Staff and volunteers from Gateway Off-Road Cyclists and GORC Gravity are working on the new trails.
Park officials warn that the trails should not be used yet. They are still under construction and should not be ridden until they are complete.
More volunteers are needed to work on the new trails. The next work day is Saturday, April 17 at Matson Hill Park from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Lunch will be provided after the project is complete. Register here or call the Parks Department at 636-949-7535.
If you are interested in assisting with the building of these new progressive trails, contact Greg Ott at gott@sccmo.org.