Three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis. This brings the presumptive positive cases to five. The St. Louis Department of Health is working with the people who came in close contact with all five of these cases, to monitor and limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The St. Louis Department of Health did not say how the people with the new cases of coronavirus got the disease. Many people in the area have gotten it through traveling to a place where it is widespread. Wednesday’s cases in St. Louis may have been cases of community spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus hotline numbers that you should know about.

St. Louis City Coronavirus Hotline is 314-657-1499

St. Louis County Health: 314-615-2660

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: 1-877-435-8411

Illinois hotline for general questions: 1-800-889-3931

Sangamon County Department of Public Health: 217-321-2606