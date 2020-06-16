Two overnight shootings leave 3 injured, police say

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a night of gun violence in St. Louis City.

A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Skinnker Boulevard overnight. Few details have been released about the shooting.

Meanwhile, two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one was shot in the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators determined the shooting happened on Ashland Avenue near Vandeventer Avenue.

There is no word on their conditions

