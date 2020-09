ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after several people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds Thursday morning.

Two people were shot around 12:30 a.m. on North Grand at Montgomery street. There is no word on their condition.

A third victim flagged down EMS medics for help outside SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.