Three shot Saturday near St. Louis funeral home

ST. LOUIS-Police are investigating a triple shooting in North St. Louis which has injured three people, including a 15-year-old Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Union around 1:45 Saturday and found the teenage boy shot in the face and a 35-year old man shot in the shoulder, and his back. They were conscious and breathing at the scene. Another adult male was taken to a local hospital but his condition is unknown.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that police have investigators on scene at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, located at 1905 Union.

