Three St. Louis County councilmen call for reopening of county parks

CLAYTON, Mo. – Three members of the St. Louis County Council are calling for the county parks to be reopened.

Councilmen Timothy Fitch, Ernie Trakas and Mark Harder sent a letter to County Executive Sam Page and Parks Director Tom Ott, asking them to open a few of the county’s largest parks.

The councilmen released a joint statement saying the recent order to close all county parks is driving more people to use St. Louis City parks and county municipal parks, making it harder to maintain social distancing in those locations.

The councilmen suggest the county start by reopening Queeny, Jefferson Barracks, St. Vincent, Creve Coeur, Greensfelder, Sioux Passage and Tillis Park.

The councilmen say reopening the parks is necessary for the physical and mental well-being of residents. Councilman Trakas said in the statement, “Enjoyment of these parks can be done in a responsible and safe manner.”

The statement also says social distancing rules will still apply and park rangers and county police will enforce the rules.

Letter sent to County Executive Sam Page and Parks Director Tom Ott