UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A fatal crash killed three 15-year-olds Wednesday morning. The victims in the fatal crash have been identified as Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram. They were all 15-year-olds who attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Groby Road at Mulberry Lane, located in University City. Police found a 2016 Hyundai Accent embedded in the side of a vacant home. Only the driver had been wearing a seat belt.

The Ladue School District sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday. They will be offering counseling to teens and adults who want additional assistance.