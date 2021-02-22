Barbie themed pop-up truck coming to West County Center on Saturday

DES PERES, Mo. – “Come on Barbie, let’s go party…” Barbie fans, mark your calendars, a hot pink Barbie pop-up truck is on its way to St. Louis for one day only, and ’90s babies better be ready for it. 

The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour is heading to West County Center on Saturday, February 27 from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. to celebrate the brand’s 60-year heritage.

“This is a very unique traveling pop-up experience that speaks to Barbie fans who are older and younger,” said Barbie Truck team member Hannie Peng.

Barbie fanatics can swing by and grab exclusive Barbie-themed apparel and accessories like denim jackets, hats, and t-shirts.

Peng said the hot pink Barbie van will feature ’90s fashion staples such as vinyl iridescent fanny packs and boombox-shaped totes, embroidered patch sets, and a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera.

“We have a wide variety of items that can all be purchased using a debit card or credit,” said Peng.

Due to the current pandemic, Peng said all guests are encouraged to, stay home if sick with a cough or fever, wear a face mask, and maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff.

“The good thing is that our truck is outside, this is a safe and fun way for everyone to have an outing with friends and family, ” Peng said.

The Barbie Truck Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in the Fall of 2019 and will continue to visit cities across the United States. The next stop on the tour is Oklahoma City, OK.

For more information click here

