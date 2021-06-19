Thunderstorms clear pools where people were trying to beat the heat

ST. LOUIS– Those looking to beat the heat at the Shaw Park pool in Clayton today had to compete with mother nature this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm pushed through the area around 5 p.m. forcing people out of the pool on a very hot and humid summer day. The storm brought heavy thunder and lightning.

Before the storm hit, the pool was packed. The manager says on any given weekend day the facility has about 750 people.

There was even one couple in the park celebrating a wedding. It had to get moved from April due to COVID.