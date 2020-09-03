Thursday afternoon crash causes backup on 170 at Forest Park Parkway

ST. LOUIS – An accident I-170 southbound at Brentwood Boulevard has two left lanes closed causing backup on 170 at Forest Park Parkway.
The estimated clearance time is 4:55 p.m.
by: Monica RyanPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – An accident I-170 southbound at Brentwood Boulevard has two left lanes closed causing backup on 170 at Forest Park Parkway.
The estimated clearance time is 4:55 p.m.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.