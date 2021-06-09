Tickets for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Dardenne Prairie on sale Thursday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo- Wednesday morning the Fisher Homes flag was flying next to the new St. Jude Dream Home in Dardenne Prairie.

“We recently acquired Payne Family Homes,” says Carrie Rogiers, Marketing Manager Fisher Homes. “Payne Family Homes has been building a St. Jude Dream Home for over eight years, so we are proud to partner with them. And at Fisher Homes we’ve actually built 15 dream homes. Super great partnership and have a lot of the same values and we’re excited to be in the St. Louis market.”

Today we got a sneak peek at a space that will be a home gym, part of what will be a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath 3,812 square foot Dream Home.

Tickets go on sale Thursday morning, with only 14,000 $100 tickets available for a shot at a home valued at $600,000.

“We kick off tomorrow which is actually the best day to buy your ticket,” says Rogiers. “You can be entered for this gorgeous home valued at 600-thousand dollars. But other prizes including a car and a ten-thousand-dollar gift card as well.”

Tickets on sale prize deadline: June 10 for a $10,000 visa gift card, courtesy of Paramount Bank & the Boehmer team at BHHS select properties.

Early bird prize deadline: June 25 for an outdoor entertainment package including a hot tub and outdoor kitchen, courtesy of Prestige Pools & Spas.

And a bonus prize deadline: July 16, 2021, Honda Civic LX donated by Frank Leta Honda.

“There is so much love and compassion that goes into this home,” says Rogiers. “It wouldn’t be possible without all of our great trade partners and vendors. The great news is there is no cost to St. Jude. At the end of the day the proceeds, so over $1.4 million will go to the patients who need it most.