Tiered apartment building across from Forest Park is finished

ST. LOUIS – The Clayco Construction firm announced Thursday that the apartment building on the other side of Kingshighway across from Forest Park, 100 Above the Park, is finished.
The 385 foot tiered tower houses residential apartments, retail, amenities and parking.
Each tier includes four angled stories. The top of each tier gives an outdoor space to a quarter of the apartments.
The shape of the building allows it to reduce its energy use. building’s sustainability has been Green Globe Certified.
Rent for an apartment in this building ranges from $1,950 to $7,355.
This was Studio Gang’s first project in St. Louis.