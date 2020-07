ST. LOUIS – Here’s a sweet treat you don’t have to be a Mizzou fan to enjoy. Twinkies are bringing its Tiger Trails version.

They will be available only at Walmart for a limited time and are hitting shelves the week of July 21st.

The new Tiger Tail Twinkies are filled with fluffy orange creme filling and wrapped in a tiger-striped package. The original ones released in 2013 had a raspberry topping and coconut creme filling.