Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match. Here’s how to watch

Golf is back. Kind of.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join football greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the golf course Sunday for a two-on-two live competition, with all proceeds going to coronavirus relief.

Interested in seeing these four legends tee off? Read on.

How will the event work?

“The Match: Champions for Charity” will pair Woods and Manning against Mickelson and Brady over 18 holes.

The front nine will be played in a four-ball format, meaning the hole is won by the team whose member gets the lowest score. The back nine will be in a modified alternate shot format in which all players tee off and then each team member alternates shots.

This is the second “The Match” event to occur, with the first taking place between Woods and Mickelson back in 2018.

Let’s be clear, though. Manning and Brady maynot be golf champions like their partners, but the two are avid golfers. At the very least, they probably won’t embarrass themselves next to two golf legends.

Where is it taking place?

No fans will be in attendance, but the players are set to tee off at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

The course isfamiliar to Woods, who regularly practices there, meaning his team may have a slight advantage over the Mickelson-Brady duo.

How can I watch?

Glad you asked. The clash is teeing off Sunday at 3 p.m. EST. The event will be broadcast across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. For those not in the US, the event will also air on CNN International.

All these networks share a parent company with CNN.

And if you’re itching for more golf, your time has almost come. The PGA Tour is scheduled to return on June 8, with the Charles Schwab Challenge.