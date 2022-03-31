ST. LOUIS — Family and friends gathered Thursday in St. Louis to remember 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from an amusement park ride last week in Orlando, Florida.

People are also remembering the teen at ICON Park, where the tragedy happened on March 25.

Meanwhile, donations from around the world have poured in to help with funeral expenses and the cost of flying Sampson’s body back home to St. Louis. Sampson’s mom organized a GoFundMe that has raised more than $14,000.

A popular TikTok account, the D&Z Family, with 5.1 million followers stepped in to show support, inspiring others to do the same.

“There’s not really able to be present because of this hard time, and they’re trying to handle all of the other things that a mother really doesn’t want to deal with at this time,” said Isaiah Edwards of the D&Z Family. “We just took it upon ourselves to say, man, although this family is not from here, console them as if they’re from here.”

Sampson played with the Bad Boyz Football Club in East St. Louis over the past few years. He was an honor roll student and attended school in St. Louis.

Dior Moore said her family took Sampson with them on the family trip to Orlando.

“They were excited to go on the ride, just have a good time at the park in general,” said Moore.



Moore’s brother was with Sampson the night he fell to his death.

“I was actually on the phone with my mom. I was FaceTiming her,” said Moore. “As they were coming down, I saw literally everything. And the entire time, I thought it was my brother. I didn’t think that it was Tyre.”



Moore said he was a good kid with a big heart and had dreams of one day playing in the NFL.

“I just want people to remember Tyre as this amazing kid. Just an amazing individual, who loved everybody and was a great person to everybody — a very, kind sweet kid,” she said.

For more information on the GoFundMe, visit: https://gofund.me/ba8ff0af