TikTok tailgater from Wildwood shares skills on Rachael Ray Show Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – A Wildwood man has become a TikTok sensation for his tailgating skills and Tuesday, February 1, he will be featured on the Rachael Ray show.

Rod Herrenbruck, known on TikTok as @tailgatingwithrod, just got back from Kansas City Monday morning after cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead last night. While his team didn’t win, Herrenbruck says for him, tailgating isn’t about football, but being with his friends and family.

Herrenbruck tells FOX2Now.com he’s been tailgating his whole life and just started posting the videos on TikTok over the summer at the encouragement of his daughter.

He was a St. Louis Rams fan, then cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs while living on the other side of the state during the 1990s. He also loves tailgating for St. Louis Cardinal games and at Mizzou with his children.

Herrenbruck says he and his daughter started making some TikToks over the summer but it wasn’t until he posted a video at his first Chiefs game of the season that things started to take off.

A video of him showing viewers how to mark a tailgate spot with your flags has more than 2.5 million views.

That is one of the videos that caught the eye of the Rachael Ray show. Herrenbruck says people will see more about setting up a flag pole on Tuesday’s show. He also told Rachael Ray about his wife Deb’s famous corn dip and the different types of grills you could use to tailgate.

His TikTok account also has posts about tailgate tattoos, how to set up at TV at a tailgate, and his famous victory plunges.

Herrenbruck says he was surprised to get the call from the show but thinks people can relate to him because he is a ‘roly poly’ guy from the Midwest. He also says he’s just having fun and thinks people can tell that on the other side of the camera.

You can catch him on the Rachael Ray Show Tuesday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m.