ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.–Tim Fitch, the former St. Louis County Police Chief who was later elected to serve on the St. Louis County Council, announced he won’t seek a second term. The decision comes a little more than two hours before the deadline to file in the August primary.

“Serving the people of St. Louis County for 35 years has been the honor of my life. I’ve been humbled by the support of my family & the people of District 3. Due to future family & professional commitments, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate for this office in 2022,” Fitch said in a tweet.

He told our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he is exploring future possibilities for elected office, but was not specific in his plans.

At the moment, Page’s decision leaves former Fenton Mayor Dennis Hancock as the only Republican who has filed for the race. Former State Rep. Vicky Lorenz Englund is the only Democrat to file, while Jeanne Chickanosky has filed as a Libertarian.