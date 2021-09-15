Tim McGraw features Waterloo singer in TikTok video

ST. LOUIS– Country singer Tim McGraw gave a big shout-out to a Waterloo woman after making a TikTok video featuring her cover of one of his songs.

The cover is from Alexandra Kay. She is singing McGraw’s song ‘Don’t take the girl’. It has already received 6.9M views on TikTok and another million on Facebook.

He posted the video Monday and said, “How awesome is this #coffeecover by @alexandrakaymusic ! Cheers to starting off the week right!”

The video shows McGraw making coffee while Kay sings her coffee cover. He includes the captions, “See if my coffee turns out as good as she sings this song.”

Another caption from McGraw said, “Okay, somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal.”

Kay responded on TikTok and said, “Thanks so much! Let’s make a cup together soon!?”

Alexandra Kay’s website says she started working in hip hop and R&B in early 2012. She used the platform Nelly created to enter the St. Louis music scene. She worked with St. Louis artists like Nelly and Huey Alexandra created enough buzz to sign an independent record deal with Nettwork Entertainment in 2013.

Her first single “No More” was a radio hit spending three weeks at #1 on the New Music Weekly Top 40 pop chart, also scoring at the top of Hot AC and Hot 100 charts.