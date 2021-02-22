Time to renew your Missouri hunting and fishing permits

ST. LOUIS– It’s time to renew your hunting and fishing permits. The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to remind you that annual permits expire at the end of February.

You can buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from many vendors around the state and online.

You can also avoid having to renew permits each year by using MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service. It allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year.

You can even save time by buying for multiple people online.

Find out more about buying permits at the Missouri Department of Conservation website.