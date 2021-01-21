Tim’s Travels: Valentine’s Day special at Grace Meat + Three

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking for a tasty way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year?
Tim Ezell was in The Grove serving up a great way to do so this morning.
Grace Meat + Three is offering a Valentine’s Day special of fried chicken and champagne.
