Tiny homes for the homeless popping up in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Help for the homeless is now popping up across Downtown St. Louis in the form of tiny homes.

A collection of 50 tiny homes are being moved into place this week. They will begin sheltering some of St. Louis’ homeless population.

The city plans a 29-month lease of property for the new community on the site of the former St. Louis RV park on the edge of Downtown on North Jefferson Avenue.

