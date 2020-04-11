Tips for Dementia caregiving during the coronavirus pandemic

Dementia not only affects memory and quality of life, it can be fatal.

ST. LOUIS – Protecting loved ones with Dementia can be even more challenging during the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis County Police Department along with The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips that can help caregivers in these difficult times.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia most likely does not increase risk for COVID-19. However, dementia-related factors like age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk.

People with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease may forget to wash their hands or take other recommended precautions to prevent illness.

Here are a few suggestions to help:

· Use extra reminders, including written, to remember important hygienic practices.

· Inquire about filling prescriptions for a greater number of days to reduce trips to the pharmacy.

· Make alternative plans for the person with dementia should adult care, respite, etc. be modified or cancelled in response to COVID-19.

· Make alternative plans for care management if the primary caregiver should become sick.

· Inquire about the availability for telehealth for current physician appointments.

