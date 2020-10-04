Tips for plant parents as temperatures drop

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30’s across the area overnight leading to a potential for frost and Bayer’s Garden Shop on Hampton in south St. Louis is taking steps to protect sensitive plants in their gardens.

Bayer’s Garden Shop was busy Sunday with customers buying plants for their gardens and picking out their perfect pumpkins for the Fall.

The forecast calls for possible frost for some areas and a Frost Advisory has been issued. The forecast low for St Louis is in the upper 30s. Bayers Garden Shop says that means gardeners need to protect their sensitive plants so they don’t get damaged. A big point of concern is a vegetable garden.

The staff says sensitive plants like hanging baskets or annuals should be brought indoors to keep them out of the frosty elements they’re not used to. Also, make sure the plants are well hydrated before bringing them inside. It’s key to keep an eye on the weather and bring them back outside when the weather is warmer for a few hours since it’s not good to keep hanging plants inside all day long.