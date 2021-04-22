Tips on spring outdoor safety from the Missouri Department of Conservation

ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom season is coming to an end for the St. Louis area but it is just beginning in the upper midwest. Every year people head into the woods to find these very valuable and delicious mushrooms.

Nick Cullison found six pounds of morels in less than an hour in Terra Haute, Indiana.

Don’t let the cold temps and snow fool you, it is officially spring. With the season comes a “spring awakening” of bugs, reptiles, and even irritating plants.

Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation talks about what to look out for as people start to get outside more and more.

Zarlenga said people should be careful as they start to grab for clothes that they haven’t used in six or eight months because spiders like to hide in those areas. He said it’s a good idea to shake those clothes before putting them on.

Zarlenga also said the freeze the area has seen lately won’t be enough to kill off any of these spring pests such as ticks, poison ivy, and spiders.

When it comes to snakes, he says most of them are harmless and nonvenomous.

“Give those snakes their distance. Don’t interfere with them and they won’t interfere with you,” Zarlenga said.