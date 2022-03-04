Tips to get your garden ready for the spring season

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The beautiful weather this week has people itching to get out in the garden. It’s still early, but there’s a lot we can start doing now to prepare our gardens.

“Happy Spring! Such a feeling of relief as customers come in. They’re just so happy to feel the warmth and to have the sun shining again, and just a nice new sense of hope for a really great season ahead,” said Jen Schamber, the general manager at Greenscape Gardens.

The first few days open at Greenscape Gardens have been great for business.

“We’ve seen a lot of new faces to gardening this year which is really exciting brought on by the house plant craze,” she said.

Now, is the time to start preparing for a successful spring season.

“We are starting to look at cutting back some of our ornamental grasses,” said Schamber. “It’s a great time to think about starting to feed some of our shrubs like our hollies and some of our other evergreens. It would be great to get some fertilizer in the ground.”

Use organic fertilizer to nourish the soil and help to give the plant a really nice base. Also, start clearing away some of the debris that’s in our gardens. When it comes to planting, it’s still early for most things.

“We definitely are just dipping our toes into the water with planting right now,” she said. “We’re not ready to dive all the way in, but we can certainly start with things like cool-season annuals such as pansies, our violas, and definitely our cool-season crops like our lettuces, spinach, peas.”

Cole crops like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussel sprouts can be planted as well.

Thankfully this year, supply is looking much better than last year.

“Here and there, might be a little shortage of something — but there’s always going to be something that you can substitute it with. But for the most part, the supply is looking good. Growers have been trying to stay on top of the increase in gardening interest,” said Schamber.

Now is also a time if you want to grow any warm-season vegetables from seed to get those started. You can put them in a sunny window or outside when it’s warm and bring them in at night.