ST. LOUIS — Saturday is going to be a scorcher. Temperatures are going to reach highs in the 90s with a heat index over 100. Many people will be out and about today, but just remember. summer fun should always come with a sense of caution.

Between biking, playing sports, swimming or just taking the dog for a walk, the earlier the better because the heat can become deadly. It may seem like common sense but there are a few things to make sure to do like wearing sunscreen, light clothing, and staying hydrated.

Playground surfaces like metal slides can reach brutal temperatures and cause burns. So best to find playgrounds in the shade. Remember to never lock your car with kids or pets inside. When the outside temperatures is 95 degrees the car can reach over 110 degrees in just 10 minutes, and about 130 degrees in 30 minutes