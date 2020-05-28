Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 707 deaths/ 12,673 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June

A sign hangs outside a T.J. Maxx store, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As states begin to loosen business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are starting to reopen and resume in-store shopping.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods announced this week that it expects most of its stores to be reopened by the end of June.

According to the company’s most recent fiscal report, more than 1,600 stores have already reopened around the world.

Officials said they are taking precautions with store reopenings, enacting guidelines such as mandatory face masks, health screenings, and temperature checks.

Protective shields have also been installed at cash registers and most fitting rooms are temporarily closed, officials said.

