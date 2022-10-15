ST. LOUIS — As part of a national movement, Illinois State Police is recognizing today as “slow down, move over day,” according to the Illinois Bureau.

It aligns with the state’s Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Scott’s Law was passed in the year 2000. It was named after Chicago firefighter lieutenant Scott Gillen.

He was struck and killed by a drunk driver while working on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Since 2019, there have been 82 ISP squad cars struck. Two troopers were killed, and 43 other troopers were injured by being struck by cars.