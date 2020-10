A reflection of the Gateway Arch is seen in a reflective pool, hours before the redidication of the national monument in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. The 53 year old Arch has been spruced up with more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST LOUIS – The Together airplane banner is being flown over the St. Louis Arch Thursday, October 29.

The national nonpartisan Together project hopes to draw “on the power of art to inspire the country to come together.”

The banner has been flying over cities across the country all week.