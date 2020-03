FOXBORO, Mass. – Tom Brady has said he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots.The 42-year-old has spent his entire 19-year NFL career with the Patriots, winning Six Super Bowls during that time.

But he will become a unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on Wednesday.”I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage,” Brady said on his social media accounts.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020