ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Health officials stress that it is important to wear your face mask when going to a public place. It looks like even turtles can follow instructions. Tom the turtle at Turtle Park sits across I-64 from the St. Louis Zoo. He now has a face-covering of his own and it’s made out of a bedsheet.

Tom is taking the necessary precautions. But, Turtle Park’s playground is still closed, like all playgrounds in St. Louis City.