ST. LOUIS – The second annual Guns ‘n Hoses Red and Blue Gala is Friday night at Union Station in Downtown St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda will take part in the charity event. Money raised from the event supports The BackStoppers.

The next big event will be the Guns ‘n Hoses boxing night. It is always the night before Thanksgiving. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of the event, and once again, it will be available to watch live on FOX 2.

