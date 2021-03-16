CLAYTON, Mo. – Tony’s restaurant is reopening in Clayton this month. The eatery was a downtown St. Louis staple for decades.
The restaurant will open for lunch on March 22 and then for dinner service on March 24 in Centene Plaza. They say that the same great service will be a part of the experience while following all COVID-19 protocols.
Vincent Bommarito Sr., a man who championed St. Louis and was called the “Restaurateur of Our Age,” passed away in 2019. Fine dining, elegance, and being treated like royalty was the standard Bommarito set at Tony’s in downtown St. Louis. His son James now manages the restaurant and bar, according to St. Louis Magazine.
The new restaurant has an 8,500-square-foot main dining space, with a small private dining room. The mezzanine bar upstairs, Anthony’s, with an additional entrance on Hanley Road, overlooks the outdoor, 40-seat café patio.
Lunch is served in the bar Monday through Friday. Dinner is served in all areas Tuesday through Saturday. Learn more at the restaurant’s website here.