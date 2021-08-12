Top 10 St. Louis restaurants ranked by online food publication ‘eskca’

ST. LOUIS – An online food publication released a list of best restaurants in St. Louis for 2021.

To determine the best restaurants, a food publication called esksca considered the quality of food, the level of customer service, restaurant traction with consumers, competitive landscape, and the quality of restaurant public relations.

Below is the list of best restaurants in St. Louis ranked by esksca with recommended menu items.

Pappy’s Smokehouse – rack of ribs. Broadway Oyster Bar – crawfish enchiladas Rooster-Downtown – French toast The Shaved Duck – pulled pork Salt + Smoke – pulled chicken Sugarfire Smoke House – pulled pork sandwich Bogart’s Smokehouse – deviled egg Ted Drewes – concrete Mission Taco Joint – carne asada taco The Mud House – French toast