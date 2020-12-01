Top dog, cat names of 2020 include COVID related titles

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has provided many puppies and kittens new homes. A pet insurance company has noticed an increase of COVID-related names for furry companions and discovered the most popular names of 2020.

Trupanion said since March, families have been giving pets names that match the pandemic including Corona, Rona, Covi, and even COVID.

Pet owners have also started naming their favorite furry friends, Fauci, a new trend inspired by American Physician Dr. Fauci.

Surveying it’s database of more than 530,000 dogs and cats for the top 50 dog names and the top 50 cat names of 2020, Trupanion found the top 10 most popular dog names are:

1) Bella

2) Charlie

3) Luna

4) Lucy

5) Max

6) Bailey

7) Daisy

8) Cooper

9) Molly

10) Lola

The top 10 most popular cat names are:

1) Luna

2) Bella

3) Oliver

4) Charlie

5) Lucy

6) Leo

7) Max

8) Milo

9) Lily

10) Simba

For more information about pet insurance or popular names, visit trupanion.com.