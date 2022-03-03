Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS–Did you hear them?

Tornado sirens went off Thursday morning in portions of the FOX2 viewing area, including parts of St. Louis and St. Charles County, around 10 am. A spokesperson for St. Charles County said officials are investigating an error that caused the sirens to go off, as they were not supposed to be activated.

March is the month when statewide awareness for severe weather is put in the spotlight. Next week has been designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Monday, March 7 – Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday, March 8 – Tornado Safety Day

Wednesday, March 9 – Lightning Safety Day

Thursday, March 10 – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday, March 11 – Flood Safety Day

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday.