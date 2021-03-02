Tornado warning? Alert sent to phones was actually a test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a good chance your mobile device just alerted you to a tornado warning. This is the annual tornado warning drill and not an actual tornado warning.

“There has been confusion this morning with our test of the tornado warning system as part of the tornado drill. There was a malfunction between the NWS & the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA. We apologize for the inconvenience,” a statement from the National Weather Service in St. Louis on Twitter.

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the state of Missouri. As we head into the transition season of spring we all know that severe thunderstorms and tornadoes become more likely. This is an excellent time to plan ahead and refresh your memory about appropriate precautions to take if and when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten our area.

We have reached out to the National Weather Service for more information about where the language in the alert came from. We will be updating this story with more information as this story develops.

Did you hear it? Did you get that scary alert? Do you know what you would do if this tornado drill was a real tornado warning? Now is the time to make sure your severe weather plan is in place. ⛈️🤔 #stlwx @NWSStLouis #tornadodrill pic.twitter.com/L7vOnUzyNn — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) March 2, 2021

Make sure to have your Wireless Emergency Alert turned on for your mobile device. The WEA system can send timely warnings. #mowx #kswx #SeverePreparednessWeek2021 pic.twitter.com/GfaYvJHDSL — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) March 2, 2021