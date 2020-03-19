Tornado watch for Jefferson and Perry County in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Unfortunately, as we start spring, this comes with a spring-like weather pattern. Expect showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

The potential exists for a few of these to be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes will all be possible. The greatest risk with the afternoon/evening storms will appear to be over the southeast half of the viewing area over southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri.

A tornado warning for Jefferson and Perry County in Illinois was issued until 4:15pm. A tornado watch is in effect until 11:00pm.

After a few rounds of showers/storms are said and done, we dry it out into the weekend. But the catch is temperatures are going to be dropping into the weekend back into the upper 40s by Saturday.

See the current weather radar here.

Doppler indicated Tornado Warning pic.twitter.com/PUmQm9Jvqp — John Fuller (@KPLR11Fuller) March 19, 2020