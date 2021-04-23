Tour Alert: Luke Bryan coming to St. Louis during 2021 ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’

ST. LOUIS – The 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announces his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour.” He will be coming to St. Louis to perform in August.
The tour will begin on July 8 in New York. His special guests are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, and Runaway June along with DJ Rock.
Bryan will be coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 19, 2021.
New concert dates on the schedule will be available for presale to Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, on Tuesday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly rescheduled dates as indicated below. ‘*’ indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates
2021 PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR DATES:
July 8 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *
July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *
Aug 5 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug 6 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 7 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *
Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *
Sept 3 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 1 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct 2 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *
Oct 9 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 14 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct 15 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *
Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *
Dylan Scott will be performing on all dates except July 8-18. Caylee Hammack will be on all dates through August 14. Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19 DJ Rock on all dates
Purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.