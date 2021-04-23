Tour Alert: Luke Bryan coming to St. Louis during 2021 ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’

ST. LOUIS – The 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announces his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour.” He will be coming to St. Louis to perform in August.

The tour will begin on July 8 in New York. His special guests are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, and Runaway June along with DJ Rock.

Bryan will be coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 19, 2021.

New concert dates on the schedule will be available for presale to Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, on Tuesday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly rescheduled dates as indicated below. ‘*’ indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

2021 PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR DATES:

July 8   Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9   Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf *

Aug 5   Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6   Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion            

Aug 7   Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8   Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept 3   Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater              

Oct 1    Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2    Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8    Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *

Oct 9    Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10  Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14  Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15  Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Oct 16  San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater *

Dylan Scott will be performing on all dates except July 8-18. Caylee Hammack will be on all dates through August 14. Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19 DJ Rock on all dates

Purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.

